iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS) Short Interest Up 46.3% in January

iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 68,138 shares, a growth of 46.3% from the January 15th total of 46,568 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 57,738 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 57,738 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Get iShares CMBS ETF alerts:

iShares CMBS ETF Price Performance

Shares of CMBS stock opened at $49.47 on Friday. iShares CMBS ETF has a twelve month low of $47.30 and a twelve month high of $50.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares CMBS ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares CMBS ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,555,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in iShares CMBS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $9,541,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 418,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,523,000 after acquiring an additional 118,291 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in iShares CMBS ETF by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 541,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,597,000 after purchasing an additional 103,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares CMBS ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $4,443,000.

About iShares CMBS ETF

The iShares CMBS ETF (CMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. CMBS (ERISA Only) index. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBSs) with an expected life of at least one year. CMBS was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares CMBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares CMBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.