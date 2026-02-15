Wytec International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WYTC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Wytec International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WYTC – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 272 shares, a growth of 46.2% from the January 15th total of 186 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,059 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 8,059 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Wytec International Stock Up 3.2%

WYTC opened at $1.60 on Friday. Wytec International has a 12-month low of $0.84 and a 12-month high of $3.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.74 and a 200-day moving average of $1.78.

About Wytec International

Wytec International, Inc is a U.S.-based wireless infrastructure company focused on the design, deployment and operation of small cell networks. The company develops turnkey solutions aimed at accelerating the rollout of next-generation wireless services, including 4G LTE and 5G technology. Through a combination of proprietary hardware and software, Wytec seeks to address the growing demand for high-capacity, low-latency connectivity in urban and suburban environments.

Central to Wytec’s offering is its BitBOX™ small cell platform, a modular system that integrates radios, antennas, power management and network intelligence into a compact enclosure.

