Wall Street Zen Upgrades Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) to “Strong-Buy”

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Sunday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Kimball Electronics in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Kimball Electronics in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Kimball Electronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Kimball Electronics Price Performance

KE opened at $24.09 on Friday. Kimball Electronics has a 1 year low of $12.41 and a 1 year high of $33.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $583.22 million, a PE ratio of 25.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. The company had revenue of $341.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.34 million. Kimball Electronics had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 6.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kimball Electronics will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kimball Electronics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KE. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Kimball Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 184,662 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,137,000 after purchasing an additional 33,715 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in Kimball Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at $1,995,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,943 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Kimball Electronics by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 515,409 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $14,339,000 after buying an additional 59,446 shares during the period. 75.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kimball Electronics

Kimball Electronics, Inc is a global electronic manufacturing services (EMS) provider headquartered in Jasper, Tennessee. The company offers end-to-end product design and manufacturing solutions, serving original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) across a range of industries. With a focus on precision electronics and complex assemblies, Kimball Electronics leverages advanced engineering capabilities, quality systems and lean production methods to support customers from product concept through full-scale production.

The company’s core offerings include printed circuit board assembly (PCBA), system integration, tooling and test fixture development, and aftermarket services.

