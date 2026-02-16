Ballast Inc. Has $19.01 Million Stock Holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF $COWZ

Ballast Inc. grew its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 330,811 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,733 shares during the period. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF makes up about 4.6% of Ballast Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Ballast Inc. owned 0.09% of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF worth $19,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Financial Services Inc grew its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 85.2% in the third quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1,217.5% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of BATS COWZ opened at $64.16 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.81 and its 200 day moving average is $59.06. The stock has a market cap of $24.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.95. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $46.64 and a 1-year high of $64.80.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

