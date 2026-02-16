Credit Industriel ET Commercial Sells 80,720 Shares of ProAssurance Corporation $PRA

Credit Industriel ET Commercial lowered its holdings in ProAssurance Corporation (NYSE:PRA – Free Report) by 24.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 252,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 80,720 shares during the quarter. ProAssurance accounts for about 0.5% of Credit Industriel ET Commercial’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Credit Industriel ET Commercial’s holdings in ProAssurance were worth $6,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ProAssurance by 40.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 134,641 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after purchasing an additional 38,756 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ProAssurance by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 30,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in ProAssurance by 181.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 306,540 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,158,000 after buying an additional 197,663 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in ProAssurance in the first quarter valued at $600,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in ProAssurance by 47.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 511,759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,950,000 after acquiring an additional 165,024 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PRA opened at $24.54 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.75 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.03. ProAssurance Corporation has a 52-week low of $13.90 and a 52-week high of $24.66.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PRA shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of ProAssurance to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of ProAssurance in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of ProAssurance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

ProAssurance Corporation is a specialty property and casualty insurance holding company headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama. The company focuses primarily on professional liability coverage for healthcare providers, including physicians, surgeons, dentists and allied health professionals. ProAssurance operates through a group of insurance subsidiaries that underwrite both occurrence- and claims-made policies tailored to the unique risks faced by the medical community.

In addition to professional liability insurance, ProAssurance offers a suite of complementary property and casualty products, such as general liability, workers’ compensation, property and inland marine, and umbrella coverage.

