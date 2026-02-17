Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Apple Inc. $AAPL

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. reduced its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 914,700 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 66,000 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 2.5% of Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Apple were worth $232,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Apple alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Alpha Advisors LLC raised its stake in Apple by 3.7% in the third quarter. American Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,537 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank increased its stake in Apple by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 18,011 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,695,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.8% during the second quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,597 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the third quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 10,609 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,701,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Apple

Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:

Apple Stock Performance

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $255.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.34, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $266.17 and a 200 day moving average of $256.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.21 and a twelve month high of $288.62.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The iPhone maker reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $143.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.25 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 159.94% and a net margin of 27.04%.The business’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 9th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AAPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Maxim Group upgraded Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Stephens set a $315.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, January 26th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, January 30th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $276.47 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.13.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Apple

Apple Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple’s principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.