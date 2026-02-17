Spyglass Pharma (NASDAQ:SGP) Rating Increased to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Spyglass Pharma (NASDAQ:SGP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Spyglass Pharma Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Spyglass Pharma news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 3,690,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $59,040,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 5,966,439 shares in the company, valued at $95,463,024. The trade was a 162.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

About Spyglass Pharma

We are a late-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to transforming the treatment paradigm for patients living with chronic eye conditions through long-acting, sustained drug delivery of approved medicines. Our mission is to significantly improve the lives of patients with chronic eye conditions by developing durable drug delivery solutions that can empower patients and surgeons with confidence in long-term disease control and vision preservation. Our lead product candidate, the Bimatoprost Drug Pad-IOL System (BIM-IOL System), comprising novel, proprietary drug pads attached to our intraocular lens (IOL), is designed to be implanted during routine cataract surgery to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients who have either open-angle glaucoma (OAG) or ocular hypertension (OHT).

