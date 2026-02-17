Spyglass Pharma (NASDAQ:SGP) Rating Increased to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Spyglass Pharma (NASDAQ:SGP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.
In other Spyglass Pharma news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 3,690,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $59,040,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 5,966,439 shares in the company, valued at $95,463,024. The trade was a 162.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
