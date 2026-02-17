Apple Inc. $AAPL Stock Holdings Lifted by Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 435,529 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,397 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 4.0% of Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $110,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Apple alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the second quarter valued at about $38,942,255,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the first quarter valued at about $17,472,482,000. PKS Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 98,917.0% in the 2nd quarter. PKS Advisory Services LLC now owns 57,956,620 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $12,106,000 after purchasing an additional 57,898,088 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Apple by 20,464.8% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,069,029 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,553,753,000 after purchasing an additional 26,937,401 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Apple by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 171,385,531 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,918,365,000 after buying an additional 20,079,472 shares in the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $239.00 price target (up previously from $230.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, January 30th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective (down previously from $330.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $325.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.13.

Apple Stock Down 2.3%

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $255.78 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $266.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $256.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.09. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.21 and a 12-month high of $288.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The iPhone maker reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.17. Apple had a net margin of 27.04% and a return on equity of 159.94%. The business had revenue of $143.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 9th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 9th. Apple’s payout ratio is 13.15%.

Apple News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:

Apple Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple’s principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.