Merit Financial Group LLC Acquires 639,795 Shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF $JAAA

Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 75.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,492,094 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 639,795 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $75,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 1,000.0% during the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC grew its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 2,625.0% during the second quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JAAA opened at $50.73 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.66. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 12-month low of $49.65 and a 12-month high of $50.95.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 30th were paid a $0.1819 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 30th.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe. JAAA was launched on Oct 16, 2020 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

