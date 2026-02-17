Merit Financial Group LLC Purchases 20,732 Shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF $AIRR

Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Free Report) by 72.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 49,484 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,732 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF were worth $4,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AIRR. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,065,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,757,000 after purchasing an additional 220,666 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,646,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,041,000 after purchasing an additional 13,099 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 653,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,215,000 after buying an additional 228,754 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 528,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,039,000 after buying an additional 26,038 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 18.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 282,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,986,000 after buying an additional 43,444 shares during the period.

AIRR opened at $119.16 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $108.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.38. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF has a 52 week low of $59.22 and a 52 week high of $123.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th were issued a $0.0276 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 12th.

The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

