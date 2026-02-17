Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF $FNDF Shares Sold by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,352 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF were worth $8,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 15,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 6,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 31.7% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF stock opened at $51.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.79. Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $31.92 and a twelve month high of $51.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.57.

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

