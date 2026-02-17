Merit Financial Group LLC Has $4.63 Million Position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF $VDC

Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,663 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,494 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $4,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 165.6% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

VDC opened at $242.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $221.62 and a 200-day moving average of $217.70. The company has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 0.56. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a fifty-two week low of $202.96 and a fifty-two week high of $244.00.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are less sensitive to economic cycles. It includes manufacturers and distributors of food, beverages, and tobacco, as well as producers of nondurable household goods and personal products.

