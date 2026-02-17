iShares U.S. Technology ETF $IYW Shares Sold by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC cut its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 56.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 105,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 135,034 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $20,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 189.3% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Abound Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Tsfg LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 35.4% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF stock opened at $190.54 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $198.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.23. The company has a market capitalization of $19.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 1.23. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $117.55 and a 1 year high of $211.98.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the technology sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as software and computer services and technology hardware and equipment.

