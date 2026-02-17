Apple Inc. $AAPL Shares Sold by Middleton & Co. Inc. MA

Middleton & Co. Inc. MA lessened its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 231,949 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,389 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 6.4% of Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Apple were worth $59,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 1,800.0% in the first quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Nexus Investment Management ULC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 333.3% during the second quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 260 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 41.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HFM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the first quarter valued at about $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Apple from $250.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. KGI Securities raised shares of Apple to an “outperform” rating and set a $306.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 30th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Apple from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $325.00 target price on Apple in a report on Monday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.13.

Apple stock opened at $255.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.97. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $169.21 and a one year high of $288.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $266.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $256.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The iPhone maker reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $143.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.25 billion. Apple had a net margin of 27.04% and a return on equity of 159.94%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 9th. Apple’s payout ratio is 13.15%.

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple’s principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

