Merit Financial Group LLC Raises Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF $SPMO

Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report) by 35.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 43,765 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,475 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF were worth $5,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPMO. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 129.4% in the 1st quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 116,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,747,000 after purchasing an additional 65,515 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $18,900,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 346.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,737,000 after acquiring an additional 31,344 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,180,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,296,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA SPMO opened at $118.25 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $78.25 and a 12-month high of $124.56. The company has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.51 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $119.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.21.

About Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (SPMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Momentum (US Dollar) index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest volatility-adjusted momentum. SPMO was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

