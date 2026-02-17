3,977 Shares in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ Acquired by Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 237,047,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,209,060,000 after buying an additional 3,085,180 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,609,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,227,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,676 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,877,174,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,637,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,568,313,000 after purchasing an additional 835,146 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,951,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,894,979,000 after purchasing an additional 52,074 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $243.37 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $141.50 and a 52 week high of $246.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $586.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $218.09 and a 200-day moving average of $197.35.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, January 31st. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $24.28 billion for the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 28.46% and a return on equity of 33.04%. On average, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 24th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $232.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Freedom Capital downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.73.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company’s pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

Featured Stories

