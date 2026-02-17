Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC Takes $2.28 Million Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,601 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $2,280,000.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. North Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. North Capital Inc. now owns 194 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Sunflower Bank N.A. grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 1,916 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Axis Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. Axis Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Abound Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 244 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Auxano Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 964 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore raised shares of UnitedHealth Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Leerink Partners lowered their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $333.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $372.13.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 3.2%

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $293.33 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $320.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $324.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.82. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $234.60 and a fifty-two week high of $606.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.41.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $113.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.38 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 2.69%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.81 EPS. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.750- EPS. On average, analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current year.

About UnitedHealth Group

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company’s benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.