42,129 Shares in Comcast Corporation $CMCSA Acquired by Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 42,129 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,324,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Capital A Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 173.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 687 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co boosted its position in Comcast by 433.3% during the second quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 768 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 403.5% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. 84.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMCSA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Barclays set a $28.00 target price on Comcast and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Oppenheimer set a $38.00 price objective on Comcast in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Comcast from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Michael J. Cavanagh sold 57,947 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total transaction of $1,892,549.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 622,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,325,493.76. This trade represents a 8.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Trading Down 0.8%

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $31.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.58 billion, a PE ratio of 5.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.37 and its 200 day moving average is $30.06. Comcast Corporation has a twelve month low of $25.75 and a twelve month high of $37.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 16.17%.The business had revenue of $32.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 24.58%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA) is a diversified global media and technology company headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Its principal operations are organized around Comcast Cable, which provides broadband internet, video, voice and wireless services to residential and business customers in the United States under the Xfinity and Comcast Business brands, and NBCUniversal, a media and entertainment group that develops, produces and distributes content across broadcast and cable networks, film, and streaming platforms.

NBCUniversal’s assets include the NBC broadcast network, a portfolio of cable channels, Universal Pictures and other film and television production businesses, and the Peacock streaming service.

