Workday (WDAY) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q4 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 24th. Analysts expect Workday to post earnings of $2.30 per share and revenue of $2.5232 billion for the quarter. Individuals may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q4 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, February 24, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The software maker reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.15. Workday had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Workday to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Workday Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $144.42 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $194.49 and its 200 day moving average is $217.19. The stock has a market cap of $37.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.14. Workday has a 52-week low of $140.59 and a 52-week high of $281.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WDAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Workday from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $175.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Workday from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Workday in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.06.

Insider Transactions at Workday

In other Workday news, insider Robert Enslin sold 22,185 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.17, for a total value of $4,662,621.45. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 106,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,347,376.10. The trade was a 17.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gerrit S. Kazmaier sold 6,547 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.77, for a total value of $1,432,287.19. Following the sale, the insider owned 111,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,360,695.81. This represents a 5.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 370,321 shares of company stock worth $78,866,401. 20.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Workday by 230.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Workday by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 11,142 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Workday by 211.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 187 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Workday during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 32.0% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 6,597 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,583,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc (NASDAQ: WDAY) is a provider of cloud-based enterprise applications focused on human capital management (HCM) and financial management. Founded in 2005 by Dave Duffield and Aneel Bhusri following their tenure at PeopleSoft, the company develops software-as-a-service solutions that help organizations manage workforce and financial processes in a unified, cloud-native environment. Workday’s platform emphasizes continuous updates, data security, and a configurable architecture aimed at large and mid-sized enterprises.

The company’s product portfolio centers on Workday Human Capital Management and Workday Financial Management, with additional offerings for payroll, talent management, workforce planning and analytics.

Featured Stories

