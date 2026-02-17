iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF $SUB Stock Holdings Increased by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Free Report) by 16.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 462,094 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,271 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $49,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 167.1% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 8.2% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 7,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. BIP Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 49.7% during the second quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 39,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,148,000 after acquiring an additional 12,950 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,322,000 after purchasing an additional 23,155 shares during the period.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SUB opened at $107.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $106.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.81. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $104.02 and a 12-month high of $107.44.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the short-term investment-grade segment of the United States municipal bond market. The Fund invests in a representative sample of the securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.