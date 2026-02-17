Colrain Capital LLC Has $7.60 Million Holdings in Nutrien Ltd. $NTR

Colrain Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 35.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 128,150 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,650 shares during the quarter. Nutrien accounts for approximately 4.3% of Colrain Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Colrain Capital LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $7,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NTR. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 30,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 1.9% during the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 10,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Nutrien by 1.5% in the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 27.7% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. 63.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NTR opened at $70.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 0.73. Nutrien Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $45.78 and a fifty-two week high of $73.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.34.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Nutrien from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Nutrien from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Nutrien in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Nutrien in a report on Monday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.31.

Nutrien Ltd. is a global fertilizer and agricultural-services company headquartered in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada. The company is publicly traded and operates across the farm input value chain, combining upstream fertilizer production with a broad retail and services platform aimed at supporting crop production worldwide. Nutrien’s business model integrates the manufacture and distribution of crop nutrients with on-the-ground agronomic support for growers and agricultural businesses.

Nutrien produces and supplies the three primary fertilizer nutrients—potash, nitrogen and phosphate—through its wholesale operations, and markets a wide range of crop inputs including seeds and crop protection products.

