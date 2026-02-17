Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Has $40.30 Million Stock Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC $AZN

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 525,251 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,068 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $40,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AZN. Fayez Sarofim & Co boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 173.4% in the second quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 3,745,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,764,000 after buying an additional 2,376,032 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 2,389.9% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,043,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961,764 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,167,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,133 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 3,783,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in AstraZeneca during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,936,000. 20.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AstraZeneca Trading Up 0.5%

NASDAQ AZN opened at $205.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.66 billion, a PE ratio of 68.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $115.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12 month low of $122.48 and a 12 month high of $206.71.

AstraZeneca Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $1.595 per share. This represents a yield of 165.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 20th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.83%.

AZN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. HSBC restated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $103.00 price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AstraZeneca has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.75.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AZN

AstraZeneca Company Profile

(Free Report)

AstraZeneca is a global, science-led biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Cambridge, England. Formed through the 1999 merger of Sweden’s Astra AB and the UK’s Zeneca Group, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes prescription medicines across a range of therapeutic areas. AstraZeneca’s operations span research and development, large-scale manufacturing, and commercial distribution, with a presence in developed and emerging markets worldwide.

The company focuses on several core therapy areas including oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism (CVRM), respiratory and immunology, and rare diseases.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.