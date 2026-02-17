Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 326,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 4,286 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $43,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lam Research during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the second quarter worth about $29,000. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In other news, Director Eric Brandt sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.60, for a total transaction of $7,896,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 253,705 shares in the company, valued at $57,235,848. This represents a 12.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on LRCX. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Lam Research from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Lam Research from $122.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Lam Research from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.88.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $235.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.26, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Lam Research Corporation has a 12 month low of $56.32 and a 12 month high of $251.87.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.10. Lam Research had a net margin of 30.22% and a return on equity of 62.81%. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Lam Research has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.450 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.31%.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam’s product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

