AbbVie Inc. $ABBV Shares Acquired by Cardano Risk Management B.V.

Cardano Risk Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 536,670 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,629 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up 1.3% of Cardano Risk Management B.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Cardano Risk Management B.V.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $124,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

ABBV opened at $231.57 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $223.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $221.37. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.39 and a fifty-two week high of $244.81. The firm has a market cap of $409.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.35.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $16.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.39 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 4,184.47% and a net margin of 6.91%.The business’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. AbbVie has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.370-14.570 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.970-3.010 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank set a $275.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Evercore lowered their price objective on AbbVie from $232.00 to $228.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.00.

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie’s product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women’s health.

