Clear Investment Research LLC Sells 3,289 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF $IVE

Clear Investment Research LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 42.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,289 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Clear Investment Research LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Clear Investment Research LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Rossmore Private Capital acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000.

Shares of IVE opened at $220.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $49.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.89. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $165.45 and a 52 week high of $223.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $216.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.27.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics. The Fund generally invests at least 90% of its assets in securities of the Index and in depositary receipts representing securities of the Underlying Index.

