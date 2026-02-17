Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifty-nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $287.4828.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Amazon.com from $301.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp set a $285.00 target price on Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Mizuho cut shares of Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $278.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $198.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Amazon.com has a 12-month low of $161.38 and a 12-month high of $258.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $230.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.57.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $213.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.02 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 10.83%.The business’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.00, for a total value of $208,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 504,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,026,272. This represents a 0.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.94, for a total value of $4,311,031.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,208,310 shares in the company, valued at $479,070,771.40. The trade was a 0.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,377 shares of company stock worth $9,236,277. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Fairway Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 113.2% in the third quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 113 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. MilWealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 79.0% in the 4th quarter. MilWealth Group LLC now owns 179 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 87.7% in the 4th quarter. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. now owns 229 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2,330.0% during the third quarter. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon’s online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

