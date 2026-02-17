Cardano Risk Management B.V. Acquires 1,514 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. $BKNG

Cardano Risk Management B.V. lifted its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Booking accounts for approximately 1.3% of Cardano Risk Management B.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Cardano Risk Management B.V.’s holdings in Booking were worth $122,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,210,917,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Booking by 578,824.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 289,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,675,765,000 after acquiring an additional 289,412 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC boosted its stake in Booking by 658,925.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 105,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $610,441,000 after acquiring an additional 105,428 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new position in Booking during the second quarter valued at approximately $536,675,000. Finally, Rakuten Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Booking in the third quarter valued at approximately $468,252,000. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 953 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,181.34, for a total transaction of $4,937,817.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 19,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,631,984.10. This trade represents a 4.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 40 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,105.36, for a total value of $204,214.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 840 shares in the company, valued at $4,288,502.40. This represents a 4.55% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,096 shares of company stock worth $11,120,014. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5,440.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Booking from $5,523.00 to $5,954.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Barclays increased their price target on Booking from $6,000.00 to $6,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Citizens Jmp reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Booking from $5,800.00 to $5,600.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Twenty-eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6,171.56.

Booking Price Performance

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $4,140.60 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5,098.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5,216.87. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $4,071.60 and a one year high of $5,839.41. The stock has a market cap of $133.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.21.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc is a global online travel company that operates a portfolio of consumer brands and technology platforms that facilitate the search for and booking of travel services. The company’s businesses focus on accommodations, transportation and related travel services through consumer-facing websites and apps as well as partner distribution channels. Booking Holdings was originally founded as Priceline in the late 1990s and adopted the Booking Holdings name in 2018; it is headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut.

Its core offerings include online reservations for hotels, vacation rentals and other lodging; flight and car rental search and booking; and ancillary services that support travel planning and on-property experiences.

Featured Stories

