Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $81.65 Million Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 111,180 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,889 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for 0.9% of Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $81,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 3,506 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 2,223 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co of the South lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co of the South now owns 1,850 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Sentinel Pension Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 0.3% in the third quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management now owns 4,301 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,159,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $639.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $479.80 and a fifty-two week high of $796.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $657.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $692.40.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The social networking company reported $8.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.16 by $0.72. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 30.08%.The firm had revenue of $59.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.94%.

META has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Citizens Jmp reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $900.00 target price (up from $750.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Pivotal Research decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $930.00 to $910.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $840.00 to $880.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $845.50.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $624.14, for a total value of $323,928.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 31,253 shares in the company, valued at $19,506,247.42. This represents a 1.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $661.11, for a total transaction of $341,793.87. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 12,717 shares in the company, valued at $8,407,335.87. The trade was a 3.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 10,478 shares of company stock valued at $6,799,696 in the last three months. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc (NASDAQ: META), formerly Facebook, Inc, is a global technology company best known for building social networking services and immersive computing platforms. Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company operates a family of consumer-facing products and services that connect users, creators and businesses. In October 2021 the company rebranded as Meta to reflect an expanded strategic focus on augmented and virtual reality technologies alongside its social media businesses.

Meta’s core consumer products include Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger, which enable social networking, messaging, content sharing and community building across mobile and desktop devices.

