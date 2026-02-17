Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Decreases Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. $BKNG

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lowered its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,176 shares during the period. Booking accounts for approximately 1.7% of Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $101,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Booking during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,210,917,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Booking by 578,824.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 289,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,675,765,000 after buying an additional 289,412 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC increased its position in Booking by 658,925.0% during the second quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 105,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $610,441,000 after acquiring an additional 105,428 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the second quarter valued at $536,675,000. Finally, Rakuten Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 3rd quarter worth about $468,252,000. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Booking news, Director Vanessa Ames Wittman sold 15 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,191.15, for a total transaction of $77,867.25. Following the transaction, the director owned 687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,566,320.05. This trade represents a 2.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,181.34, for a total transaction of $4,937,817.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 19,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,631,984.10. This represents a 4.63% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 2,096 shares of company stock worth $11,120,014 over the last three months. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BKNG shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of Booking from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Gordon Haskett raised Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5,440.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Booking from $6,000.00 to $5,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Booking from $6,723.00 to $6,790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their target price on Booking from $6,250.00 to $6,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Twenty-eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6,171.56.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $4,140.60 on Tuesday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $4,071.60 and a twelve month high of $5,839.41. The firm has a market cap of $133.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5,098.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5,216.87.

Booking Holdings Inc is a global online travel company that operates a portfolio of consumer brands and technology platforms that facilitate the search for and booking of travel services. The company’s businesses focus on accommodations, transportation and related travel services through consumer-facing websites and apps as well as partner distribution channels. Booking Holdings was originally founded as Priceline in the late 1990s and adopted the Booking Holdings name in 2018; it is headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut.

Its core offerings include online reservations for hotels, vacation rentals and other lodging; flight and car rental search and booking; and ancillary services that support travel planning and on-property experiences.

