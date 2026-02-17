Cardano Risk Management B.V. Boosts Position in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Cardano Risk Management B.V. lifted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 834,553 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,954 shares during the period. Tesla comprises 3.9% of Cardano Risk Management B.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Cardano Risk Management B.V.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $371,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Chapman Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the second quarter worth about $26,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC now owns 100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $417.44 on Tuesday. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $214.25 and a 52 week high of $498.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $443.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $416.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 trillion, a PE ratio of 386.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.86.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $24.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.75 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.93, for a total value of $1,170,643.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 13,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,107,145.01. This trade represents a 16.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Murdoch sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.40, for a total value of $26,724,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 577,031 shares in the company, valued at $257,009,607.40. The trade was a 9.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 119,457 shares of company stock valued at $53,501,145 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Tesla from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. New Street Research lifted their price objective on Tesla from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Mizuho set a $540.00 target price on shares of Tesla and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $509.00 to $519.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and nine have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $408.09.

Tesla, Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company’s stated mission is to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla’s automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

