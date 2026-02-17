Cardano Risk Management B.V. Boosts Position in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Cardano Risk Management B.V. lifted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 834,553 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,954 shares during the period. Tesla comprises 3.9% of Cardano Risk Management B.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Cardano Risk Management B.V.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $371,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Chapman Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the second quarter worth about $26,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC now owns 100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Tesla Trading Up 0.1%
NASDAQ TSLA opened at $417.44 on Tuesday. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $214.25 and a 52 week high of $498.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $443.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $416.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 trillion, a PE ratio of 386.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.86.
Key Tesla News
Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:
- Positive Sentiment: George Soros’s fund materially increased its Tesla position, a high-profile institutional buy that can signal confidence and attract other allocators. Soros Fund Management boosts Tesla stake
- Positive Sentiment: Tesla is rolling xAI’s Grok assistant into vehicles across nine European countries — a product expansion that boosts in‑car AI/service value and recurring‑revenue potential from software. Tesla Adds Grok to Its Vehicles in Nine European Countries
- Positive Sentiment: Tesla is doubling down on autonomy/robotaxis — public filings and reporting show a multi‑billion dollar investment plan (>$20B by 2026) and a shift toward autonomy-as-a-service, which could materially expand long‑term TAM and software revenue. Tesla Makes Its Largest Investment Bet Yet in Its Own Vision
- Positive Sentiment: Tesla is expanding AI chip design efforts into South Korea and recruiting engineers — a sign of verticalizing key AI hardware that supports autonomy and in‑vehicle AI differentiation. Tesla Expands AI Chip Design Efforts To South Korea
- Positive Sentiment: High‑profile bull views (Cathie Wood/ARK) on Optimus and robotics remain in the narrative, supporting long‑term upside expectations among growth investors. Cathie Wood says Tesla’s Optimus could transform factory, home life
- Neutral Sentiment: Retail and social chatter highlights five‑year price stagnation around the $414–$420 range; the conversation includes notable insider buys (Elon Musk) and large institutional flows — mixed signals that can keep trading rangebound without a clear catalyst. Tesla Stock Opinions on Five-Year Price Stagnation
- Neutral Sentiment: Elon Musk warned the $25K Cybercab rollout will be “agonizingly slow” at first — tempers expectations for near‑term volume but underscores long‑term robotaxi ambition. Elon Musk Warns Tesla’s $25K Cybercab Will Be ‘Agonizingly Slow’ At First
- Negative Sentiment: Tesla removed the option to buy Full Self‑Driving (FSD) as a one‑time purchase, shifting customers toward subscriptions — a move that may boost recurring revenue long term but risks near‑term unit demand pushback and consumer frustration. Tesla pulls the plug on one-time purchases of FSD
- Negative Sentiment: Rivian’s recent analyst upgrades and momentum (R2 launch/competitive price points) reopen competition concerns in the mass‑market EV segment — a near‑term headwind to Tesla’s market share narrative for affordable models. Rivian Stock Rises 26% Following Multiple Analyst Upgrades
- Negative Sentiment: Large institutional rebalancing (e.g., a big reduction by UBS asset management noted in filings) injects volatility risk — big sell decisions from major holders can pressure price if they continue. Institutional flows and holdings for Tesla
Insider Activity at Tesla
In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.93, for a total value of $1,170,643.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 13,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,107,145.01. This trade represents a 16.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Murdoch sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.40, for a total value of $26,724,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 577,031 shares in the company, valued at $257,009,607.40. The trade was a 9.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 119,457 shares of company stock valued at $53,501,145 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
TSLA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Tesla from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. New Street Research lifted their price objective on Tesla from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Mizuho set a $540.00 target price on shares of Tesla and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $509.00 to $519.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and nine have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $408.09.
Get Our Latest Analysis on TSLA
Tesla Profile
Tesla, Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company’s stated mission is to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.
Tesla’s automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Tesla
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- Nvidia CEO Issues Bold Tesla Call
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- This $15 Stock Could Go Down as the #1 Stock of 2026
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.