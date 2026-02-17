Cardano Risk Management B.V. Buys 19,857 Shares of Salesforce Inc. $CRM

Cardano Risk Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 379,005 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,857 shares during the quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $89,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 2.3% in the second quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Growth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aspire Growth Partners LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Lifeworks Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Salesforce by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 989 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 3.1% during the third quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 1,420 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRM opened at $189.58 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $236.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $241.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.27. Salesforce Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $180.24 and a fifty-two week high of $329.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.39. Salesforce had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 17.91%.The company had revenue of $10.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Salesforce has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.020-3.040 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 18th were paid a $0.416 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 18th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.16%.

In other news, Director David Blair Kirk acquired 1,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $258.64 per share, with a total value of $500,727.04. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 10,677 shares in the company, valued at $2,761,499.28. The trade was a 22.15% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 134,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.70, for a total value of $31,605,171.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 139,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,803,314.90. The trade was a 49.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CRM shares. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Citizens Jmp reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $430.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Macquarie Infrastructure lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Salesforce from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.57.

Salesforce, founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Francisco, is a global provider of cloud-based software focused on customer relationship management (CRM) and enterprise applications. The company popularized the software-as-a-service (SaaS) model for CRM and has built a broad portfolio of products designed to help organizations manage sales, service, marketing, commerce and analytics through a unified, cloud-first platform.

Core offerings include Sales Cloud for sales automation, Service Cloud for customer support, Marketing Cloud for digital marketing and engagement, and Commerce Cloud for e-commerce.

