Prologis, Inc. $PLD Stake Increased by Cardano Risk Management B.V.

Cardano Risk Management B.V. boosted its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,021,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,572 shares during the period. Prologis accounts for 1.2% of Cardano Risk Management B.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Cardano Risk Management B.V.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $116,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 122,064,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,978,870,000 after purchasing an additional 323,551 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Prologis by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,640,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,164,325,000 after buying an additional 1,088,544 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Prologis by 1.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,416,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,345,922,000 after buying an additional 310,333 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Prologis by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,506,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,735,205,000 after buying an additional 253,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Prologis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,288,936,000. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on PLD. Morgan Stanley set a $135.00 price target on Prologis in a research report on Friday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $123.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $120.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prologis presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.89.

Prologis Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $138.93 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $130.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.22. The company has a market cap of $129.05 billion, a PE ratio of 39.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.42. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.35 and a fifty-two week high of $141.95.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.44. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 37.86% and a return on equity of 6.64%. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. Prologis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Prologis Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.80%.

Insider Transactions at Prologis

In other news, Director Cristina Gabriela Bita sold 621 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.60, for a total value of $79,239.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 8,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,340.80. This represents a 7.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in logistics and distribution facilities. The company focuses on acquiring, developing, and managing high-quality industrial real estate assets that support supply chain infrastructure for third-party logistics providers, e-commerce businesses, retailers and manufacturers. Its portfolio primarily consists of warehouse and distribution centers designed to optimize goods movement and storage near key transportation hubs.

With a global presence, Prologis serves customers across the Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

