Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC Has $2.24 Million Holdings in Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,080 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $2,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COF. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 74.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,380,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,995,603,000 after purchasing an additional 24,129,990 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 63.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,780,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,910,500,000 after buying an additional 10,776,843 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,701,511,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,008,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,970,628,000 after acquiring an additional 5,474,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $534,777,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COF opened at $207.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.55. Capital One Financial Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $143.22 and a fifty-two week high of $259.64. The company has a market cap of $131.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by ($0.28). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 3.54%.The company had revenue of $15.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 19th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 19th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.11%.

In other news, insider Ravi Raghu sold 13,450 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $3,362,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 30,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,584,250. The trade was a 30.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Celia Karam sold 2,936 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.15, for a total value of $640,488.40. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 63,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,837,908.95. This trade represents a 4.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 34,274 shares of company stock valued at $8,131,054 over the last quarter. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on COF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $263.00 to $256.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $274.70.

Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE: COF) is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company’s core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

