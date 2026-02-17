Clear Investment Research LLC Lowers Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA

Clear Investment Research LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 45.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,892 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 2.2% of Clear Investment Research LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Clear Investment Research LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Birchbrook Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 185.3% during the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. MB Levis & Associates LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 106.7% in the 3rd quarter. MB Levis & Associates LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

IEFA stock opened at $97.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $166.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $66.95 and a one year high of $98.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $92.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.88.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

