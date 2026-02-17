Short Interest in Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Decreases By 12.5%

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 5,064,428 shares, a decrease of 12.5% from the January 15th total of 5,788,785 shares. Approximately 9.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,199,220 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days. Based on an average trading volume of 1,199,220 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days. Approximately 9.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

FNKO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Funko in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Funko from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Funko currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.75.

Shares of FNKO stock opened at $3.59 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.60 and its 200 day moving average is $3.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $198.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 0.58. Funko has a 52-week low of $2.22 and a 52-week high of $14.15.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNKO. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Funko by 119.5% in the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 99,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 54,356 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Funko by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 63,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 14,018 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Funko by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 432,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after buying an additional 53,310 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Funko during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,288,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in Funko by 434.3% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 946,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,219,000 after acquiring an additional 769,648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

Funko, Inc is a pop culture consumer products company best known for its stylized vinyl figures, apparel, accessories and other licensed collectible goods. The company’s signature product line, Funko Pop!, features bobblehead-style figurines that showcase characters from a wide array of entertainment franchises, including film, television, gaming, sports and music. In addition to vinyl figurines, Funko’s portfolio encompasses plush toys, action figures, stationery, home goods and novelty items, all leveraging licensing agreements with major global brands.

Founded in 1998 by Mike Becker in Washington state, Funko initially focused on creating nostalgic bobbleheads before expanding its product offerings under current leadership.

