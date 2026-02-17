Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Has $66.49 Million Stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. $HLT

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 256,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,773 shares during the quarter. Hilton Worldwide comprises 1.1% of Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $66,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA now owns 3,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 1.3% during the third quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 2,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HLT. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $309.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Evercore boosted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $338.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.18.

Hilton Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HLT opened at $314.62 on Tuesday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $196.04 and a 1 year high of $333.86. The company has a market capitalization of $72.14 billion, a PE ratio of 51.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $297.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $278.61.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 40.24% and a net margin of 12.10%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. Hilton Worldwide has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.490-8.610 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.910-1.970 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.80%.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc is a global hospitality company that develops, owns, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and resorts. Its business spans full-service luxury and lifestyle properties, select- and focused-service hotels, and extended-stay accommodations. The company generates revenue through management and franchise fees, owned and leased real estate, and guest services, and supports customer retention and direct bookings through its Hilton Honors guest loyalty program.

Hilton’s brand portfolio includes internationally recognized names across the lodging spectrum, from luxury and upper-upscale brands to midscale and extended-stay offerings.

See Also

