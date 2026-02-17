Assetmark Inc. Has $7.86 Million Stock Position in Electronic Arts Inc. $EA

Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 38,981 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $7,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EA. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 685.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 153,283 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $30,917,000 after purchasing an additional 133,772 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the third quarter worth approximately $21,380,000. Savvy Advisors Inc. grew its position in Electronic Arts by 17.9% during the third quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 2,356 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Electronic Arts by 265.0% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 212,945 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $42,951,000 after purchasing an additional 154,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 136,741 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $27,581,000 after buying an additional 13,420 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Electronic Arts

In other news, CFO Stuart Canfield sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.65, for a total transaction of $302,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 5,595 shares in the company, valued at $1,128,231.75. The trade was a 21.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Laura Miele sold 2,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.11, for a total transaction of $510,275.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 53,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,848,038.28. This represents a 4.49% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 115,069 shares of company stock worth $23,194,130. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EA has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $148.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Zacks Research cut Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Argus set a $210.00 target price on Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.95.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on EA

Electronic Arts Price Performance

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $200.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $50.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.21. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.02 and a twelve month high of $204.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 25th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

About Electronic Arts

(Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ: EA) is a global interactive entertainment company headquartered in Redwood City, California. Founded in 1982 by Trip Hawkins, EA develops, publishes and distributes video games and related content for a variety of platforms, including consoles, personal computers and mobile devices. The company combines in-house development, partnerships and studio acquisitions to create and maintain a portfolio of entertainment properties and live-service experiences for players worldwide.

EA’s product lineup spans several well-known franchises and genres.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.