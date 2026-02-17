Qnity Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:Q) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Qnity Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:Q – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $105.00.

Get Qnity Electronics alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on Q shares. Oppenheimer began coverage on Qnity Electronics in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Qnity Electronics in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. New Street Research set a $110.00 target price on shares of Qnity Electronics in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Qnity Electronics in a research note on Monday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Qnity Electronics to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 28th.

Read Our Latest Report on Q

Qnity Electronics Stock Up 2.9%

NYSE Q opened at $111.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Qnity Electronics has a 52 week low of $70.50 and a 52 week high of $117.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $91.92.

Qnity Electronics (NYSE:Q – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The premier technology solutions leader reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion.

Qnity Electronics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. Qnity Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.76%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Jon D. Kemp sold 5,655 shares of Qnity Electronics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total value of $480,731.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 89,177 shares in the company, valued at $7,580,936.77. The trade was a 5.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Byron Green bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $79.12 per share, for a total transaction of $79,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 1,637 shares in the company, valued at $129,519.44. This represents a 156.99% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,050 shares of company stock worth $827,659.

Institutional Trading of Qnity Electronics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of Q. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qnity Electronics during the 4th quarter worth $461,000. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Qnity Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at about $526,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of Qnity Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new position in shares of Qnity Electronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Qnity Electronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $331,000.

About Qnity Electronics

(Get Free Report)

Qnity Electronics Inc is a premier technology solution provider across the semiconductor value chain. Qnity Electronics Inc is based in WILMINGTON, Del.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Qnity Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qnity Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.