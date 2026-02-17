First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX) Short Interest Down 12.5% in January

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 56,504 shares, a decrease of 12.5% from the January 15th total of 64,608 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,688 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,688 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.
First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Stock Up 1.4%
FYX stock opened at $124.17 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.14. First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a twelve month low of $77.66 and a twelve month high of $125.83.
First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th were given a $0.3713 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 12th. This is an increase from First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%.
The First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Small Cap Core index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap stocks selected based on quantitatively driven growth and value factors. FYX was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.
