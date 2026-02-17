First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX) Short Interest Down 12.5% in January

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 56,504 shares, a decrease of 12.5% from the January 15th total of 64,608 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,688 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,688 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Get First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Stock Up 1.4%

FYX stock opened at $124.17 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.14. First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a twelve month low of $77.66 and a twelve month high of $125.83.

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th were given a $0.3713 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 12th. This is an increase from First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 366.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,860,000 after buying an additional 16,217 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 707.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 32,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,933,000 after purchasing an additional 28,526 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Small Cap Core index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap stocks selected based on quantitatively driven growth and value factors. FYX was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.