YieldMax Short COIN Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:FIAT) Short Interest Update

YieldMax Short COIN Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:FIAT – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 121,708 shares, a drop of 12.7% from the January 15th total of 139,467 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,722 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 8.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

YieldMax Short COIN Option Income Strategy ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:FIAT opened at $31.65 on Tuesday. YieldMax Short COIN Option Income Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $22.80 and a 12-month high of $97.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.27.

YieldMax Short COIN Option Income Strategy ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 12th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a yield of 9,135.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 12th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About YieldMax Short COIN Option Income Strategy ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in YieldMax Short COIN Option Income Strategy ETF stock. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of YieldMax Short COIN Option Income Strategy ETF ( NYSEARCA:FIAT Free Report ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of YieldMax Short COIN Option Income Strategy ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

The YieldMax Short COIN Option Income Strategy ETF (FIAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund aims to provide current income and inverse exposure to Coinbase stock (COIN), with a cap on potential gains. The fund pursues its objective through an actively managed synthetic covered put strategy, using US Treasurys as collateral FIAT was launched on Jul 9, 2024 and is issued by YieldMax.

