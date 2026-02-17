YieldMax Short COIN Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:FIAT) Short Interest Update

YieldMax Short COIN Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:FIAT – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 121,708 shares, a drop of 12.7% from the January 15th total of 139,467 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,722 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 8.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Currently, 8.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 59,722 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.
YieldMax Short COIN Option Income Strategy ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA:FIAT opened at $31.65 on Tuesday. YieldMax Short COIN Option Income Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $22.80 and a 12-month high of $97.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.27.
YieldMax Short COIN Option Income Strategy ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 12th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a yield of 9,135.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 12th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About YieldMax Short COIN Option Income Strategy ETF
The YieldMax Short COIN Option Income Strategy ETF (FIAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund aims to provide current income and inverse exposure to Coinbase stock (COIN), with a cap on potential gains. The fund pursues its objective through an actively managed synthetic covered put strategy, using US Treasurys as collateral FIAT was launched on Jul 9, 2024 and is issued by YieldMax.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than YieldMax Short COIN Option Income Strategy ETF
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- Nvidia CEO Issues Bold Tesla Call
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- This $15 Stock Could Go Down as the #1 Stock of 2026
Receive News & Ratings for YieldMax Short COIN Option Income Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YieldMax Short COIN Option Income Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.