Sow Good Inc. (NASDAQ:SOWG) Short Interest Down 12.4% in January

Sow Good Inc. (NASDAQ:SOWG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 407,316 shares, a decline of 12.4% from the January 15th total of 465,188 shares. Currently, 6.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,691,636 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Sow Good in a report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sow Good has an average rating of “Sell”.

NASDAQ SOWG opened at $0.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Sow Good has a 1-year low of $0.23 and a 1-year high of $3.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.68.

Sow Good Inc is engaged in producing nutritious products in the freeze-dried food industry. Sow Good Inc, formerly known as Black Ridge Oil and Gas Inc, is based in IRVING, Texas.

