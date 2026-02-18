American Coastal Insurance (NASDAQ:ACIC) & Atlas Financial (OTCMKTS:AFHIF) Head to Head Analysis

American Coastal Insurance (NASDAQ:ACIC – Get Free Report) and Atlas Financial (OTCMKTS:AFHIF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares American Coastal Insurance and Atlas Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Coastal Insurance 25.95% 30.06% 6.84% Atlas Financial N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for American Coastal Insurance and Atlas Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Coastal Insurance 0 1 1 0 2.50 Atlas Financial 0 0 0 0 0.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

22.1% of American Coastal Insurance shares are owned by institutional investors. 49.9% of American Coastal Insurance shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.4% of Atlas Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares American Coastal Insurance and Atlas Financial”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Coastal Insurance $296.66 million 1.86 $75.72 million $1.71 6.60 Atlas Financial N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

American Coastal Insurance has higher revenue and earnings than Atlas Financial.

Summary

American Coastal Insurance beats Atlas Financial on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Coastal Insurance

American Coastal Insurance Corporation operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners. It also provides commercial multi-peril property insurance for residential condominium associations and apartments, as well as loss or damage to buildings, inventory, and equipment caused by fire, wind, hail, water, theft, and vandalism. In addition, the company offers equipment breakdown, identity theft, cyber security, and flood policies. The company markets and distributes its products through a network of independent agencies. The company was formerly known as United Insurance Holdings Corp. and changed its name to American Coastal Insurance Corporation in August 2023. American Coastal Insurance Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Saint Petersburg, Florida.

About Atlas Financial

Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary, Anchor Group Management, Inc., engages in generating, underwriting, and servicing of commercial automobile insurance in the United States. The company's automobile insurance products provide insurance coverage in three areas, including liability, accident benefits, and physical damage. It focuses on the light commercial automobile sector, including taxi cabs, non-emergency paratransit, limousine, livery, and business autos. It distributes its insurance products through a network of independent retail agents. Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, Illinois.

