First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$41.19.

FM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$42.50 to C$47.00 in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce boosted their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$36.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded First Quantum Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. TD Securities lifted their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded First Quantum Minerals from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 12th.

First Quantum Minerals Price Performance

FM opened at C$35.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$29.43 billion, a PE ratio of -1,184.33, a P/E/G ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$37.89 and a 200-day moving average price of C$31.56. First Quantum Minerals has a 1 year low of C$14.41 and a 1 year high of C$45.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.41, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.95 billion for the quarter. First Quantum Minerals had a negative net margin of 32.41% and a negative return on equity of 14.05%. Sell-side analysts predict that First Quantum Minerals will post 0.55872 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum is engaged in the production of copper, nickel and gold, and related activities including exploration and development. The Company has operating mines located in Zambia, Türkiye and Mauritania. The Company’s Cobre Panamá mine was placed into a phase of Preservation and Safe Management in November 2023. The Company’s Ravensthorpe mine was placed into a care and maintenance process in May 2024. The Company is progressing the Taca Taca copper-gold-molybdenum project in Argentina and is exploring La Granja and the Haquira copper deposits in Peru.

