Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.4643.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Invesco in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Invesco in a report on Monday, December 29th. Argus set a $31.00 price target on Invesco in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, TD Cowen set a $34.50 price objective on Invesco in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Invesco by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 49,589 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 5,149 shares during the last quarter. EFG International AG acquired a new position in shares of Invesco during the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 132,118 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after purchasing an additional 6,489 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 722.9% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 684,146 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $17,973,000 after purchasing an additional 601,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its position in shares of Invesco by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,014,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,929,000 after purchasing an additional 239,062 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

IVZ stock opened at $26.41 on Wednesday. Invesco has a 1-year low of $11.60 and a 1-year high of $29.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.44. The company has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.51, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. Invesco had a negative net margin of 6.92% and a positive return on equity of 9.69%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Invesco will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -52.50%.

Invesco Ltd. is an independent global investment management firm headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, and publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: IVZ). With origins dating back to 1935, the company is dedicated to offering a wide array of investment strategies and solutions to both individual and institutional clients worldwide.

The firm’s product suite encompasses actively managed equity and fixed income funds, passive index funds, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), closed-end funds, and unit investment trusts, alongside specialized offerings such as private markets, real estate, and structured products.

