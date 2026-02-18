Analyzing Video Display (OTCMKTS:VIDE) and Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI)

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Free Report) and Video Display (OTCMKTS:VIDE – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Get Ultralife alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Ultralife and Video Display’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ultralife 0.92% 1.66% 1.02% Video Display N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Ultralife and Video Display, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ultralife 1 0 0 0 1.00 Video Display 0 0 0 0 0.00

Volatility and Risk

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Ultralife has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Video Display has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

30.7% of Ultralife shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.0% of Ultralife shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 48.8% of Video Display shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ultralife and Video Display”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ultralife $164.46 million 0.63 $6.31 million $0.10 62.20 Video Display $8.30 million 0.00 -$130,000.00 ($0.13) 0.00

Ultralife has higher revenue and earnings than Video Display. Video Display is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ultralife, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Ultralife beats Video Display on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ultralife

(Get Free Report)

Ultralife Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronics systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. The Battery & Energy Products segment offers lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin lithium manganese dioxide, rechargeable, and other non-rechargeable batteries; lithium-ion cells, multi-kilowatt module lithium-ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables. The Communications Systems segment provides communications systems and accessories to support military communications systems, such as radio frequency amplifiers, power supplies and cables, connector assemblies, amplified speakers, equipment mounts, case equipment, man-portable systems, and integrated communication systems for fixed or vehicle applications comprising vehicle adapters, vehicle installed power enhanced rifleman appliqué systems, and SATCOM systems. This segment's military communications systems and accessories are designed to enhance and extend the operation of communications equipment, such as vehicle-mounted, manpack, and handheld transceivers. The company sells its products under the Ultralife, Ultralife HiRate, Ultralife Thin Cell, Ultralife Batteries, Lithium Power, McDowell Research, AMTITM, ABLETM, ACCUTRONICS, ACCUPRO, ENTELLION, SWE Southwest Electronic Energy Group, SWE SEASAFE, Excell Battery Group, and Criterion Gauge brands through original equipment manufacturers, and industrial and defense supply distributors. In addition, it sells its 9-volt battery to the broader consumer market through national and regional retail chains and online retailers. It serves government, defense, and commercial sectors. The company was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Newark, New York.

About Video Display

(Get Free Report)

Video Display Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, distributes, and installs display products and systems for government, military, aerospace, medical, and commercial organizations worldwide. The company operates in four divisions: Simulation and Training Products; Cyber Secure Products; Data Display CRTs; and Other Computer Products. It offers dome and multi-faceted aircraft simulator display systems, video walls for broadcast and control centers, rugged video walls for combat information centers, rugged flat panel displays and computers, projector and monitor upgrades, and projection screens. The company also provides cyber security products, such as TEMPEST technology products and custom engineering solutions; and various contract services, including the design and testing solutions for defense and niche commercial uses. In addition, it manufactures and distributes cathode ray tubes (CRTs) for use in data display screens, such as computer terminal monitors, medical monitoring equipment, and various other data display applications, as well as in television sets; and distributes CRTs and other electronic tubes purchased from original equipment manufacturers, as well as offers cyber-secure keyboards. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Cocoa, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Ultralife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultralife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.