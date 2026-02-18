Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-one research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation, twenty-two have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.2857.
DVN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on Devon Energy from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Capital One Financial decreased their target price on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Friday, January 16th. Argus raised shares of Devon Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th.
Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The energy company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 15.56%.The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Devon Energy will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.
- Positive Sentiment: Declared quarterly fixed dividend and issued a 2026 outlook — management reiterated its cash‑return focus (free cash flow, dividends/buybacks), which supports the income profile for shareholders. Devon Energy Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2025 Results and Declares Quarterly Fixed Dividend
- Positive Sentiment: Production boost helped beat some profit/revenue expectations — several outlets note Q4 profit came in ahead of some estimates thanks to stronger production, which is supportive for near‑term cash generation. Devon Energy tops fourth-quarter profit estimates on production boost
- Positive Sentiment: Short interest declined recently, reducing immediate short‑squeeze risk and removing some selling pressure. Short Interest in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) Decreases By 12.6%
- Neutral Sentiment: Company scheduled an investor conference call and published slide materials — useful for hearing management’s guidance details on capital allocation, production plans and merger-related items. Devon Energy Corp. Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2025 Financial Results and 2026 Outlook
- Negative Sentiment: Revenue and profits fell year‑over‑year and several profitability metrics contracted sharply — media coverage highlights steep YoY declines in revenue, gross and operating profit that weigh on sentiment. Devon Energy Corporation (DVN) Stock Falls on Q4 2025 Earnings
- Negative Sentiment: Mixed earnings headlines: some outlets report a modest EPS beat vs narrow estimates while others show an EPS miss versus broader consensus; that ambiguity likely prompted profit‑taking. Devon Energy Stock Slips Despite Q4 Earnings Beat
- Negative Sentiment: Merger and legacy‑business concerns: coverage (WSJ) flags that profit and revenue slipped ahead of the planned Coterra merger, which may add uncertainty around timing, synergies and balance‑sheet impacts. Devon Energy Profit, Revenue Slip Ahead of Coterra Merger
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Devon Energy
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DVN. Caldwell Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. PFS Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Devon Energy by 61.6% during the third quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 808 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. raised its stake in Devon Energy by 702.0% during the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 802 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.72% of the company’s stock.
Devon Energy Company Profile
Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE: DVN) is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. The company focuses on the exploration, development, production and marketing of hydrocarbons, including crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and natural gas. Devon operates as an upstream energy company that acquires, evaluates and develops onshore resource plays using a combination of drilling, completion and production optimization techniques.
Core business activities include identifying and developing energy reserves, operating well programs and managing reservoir performance to generate production and cash flow.
