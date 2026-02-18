Head to Head Contrast: WisdomTree (NYSE:WT) vs. Global Arena (OTCMKTS:GAHC)

Global Arena (OTCMKTS:GAHC – Get Free Report) and WisdomTree (NYSE:WT – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Global Arena and WisdomTree”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Arena $1.27 million 0.00 -$1.01 million N/A N/A WisdomTree $493.75 million 4.72 $109.13 million $0.75 22.08

Volatility and Risk

WisdomTree has higher revenue and earnings than Global Arena.

Global Arena has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WisdomTree has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Global Arena and WisdomTree’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Arena N/A N/A N/A WisdomTree 22.10% 30.24% 9.87%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Global Arena and WisdomTree, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Arena 0 0 0 0 0.00 WisdomTree 0 3 4 0 2.57

WisdomTree has a consensus price target of $17.65, indicating a potential upside of 6.58%. Given WisdomTree’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe WisdomTree is more favorable than Global Arena.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

78.6% of WisdomTree shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.1% of Global Arena shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.3% of WisdomTree shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

WisdomTree beats Global Arena on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global Arena

Global Arena Holding Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled paper absentee/mail ballot and online election services in the United States. The company offers voter authentication and registration software, which authenticates and registers voting members in a data look-up system; and scanning and tabulation software, an advanced OMR/OCR/Barcode scanning and tabulation software, as well as an online voting platform. It also explores opportunities in the oil, gas, mineral, and energy business. The company provides its services to craft and trade organizations, labor unions, political parties, co-operatives and housing organizations, associations and professional societies, universities, and political organizations. The company was formerly known as Global Arena Holding Subsidiary Corp and changed its name to Global Arena Holding Inc. in May 2011. Global Arena Holding Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in New York, New York.

About WisdomTree

WisdomTree, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans. It develops index using its fundamentally weighted index methodology. In addition, the company provides investment advisory services. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in New York, New York.

