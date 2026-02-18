Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Acquires 24,514 Shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF $VTC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VTC – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 726,238 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,514 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 4.32% of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF worth $56,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $131,000. Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $229,000.

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $78.51 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $73.79 and a 52 week high of $79.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.03.

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.3237 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.9%.

The Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (VTC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Bond index. The fund is a fund-of-funds. It tracks an index designed to provide exposure to investment-grade US corporate bonds with broad maturities. VTC was launched on Nov 7, 2017 and is managed by Vanguard.

