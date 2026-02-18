iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF $TLT Position Raised by Maridea Wealth Management LLC

Maridea Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 146.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,370 shares during the period. Maridea Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 40,525,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,576,394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,508,650 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 84.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,909,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $698,008,000 after buying an additional 3,632,572 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,657,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $594,984,000 after acquiring an additional 527,803 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,814,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $248,391,000 after acquiring an additional 63,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,693,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $240,758,000 after acquiring an additional 38,589 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TLT opened at $89.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $46.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.53. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $83.29 and a 1 year high of $94.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.79 and a 200-day moving average of $88.62.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.3319 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years. The Underlying Index includes all publicly-issued the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of greater than or equal to 20 years.

