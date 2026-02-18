Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. $NBIX Shares Sold by Eagle Health Investments LP

Eagle Health Investments LP cut its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 162,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,400 shares during the period. Neurocrine Biosciences makes up 6.0% of Eagle Health Investments LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Eagle Health Investments LP owned about 0.16% of Neurocrine Biosciences worth $22,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NBIX. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 143.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 120.5% in the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 101.2% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NBIX shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $203.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $177.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective (up previously from $173.00) on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Neurocrine Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.84.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $127.76 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $138.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.43. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.23 and a 1-year high of $160.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.31.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.48). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The business had revenue of $805.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $804.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. Neurocrine Biosciences’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kyle Gano sold 36,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total transaction of $4,830,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 140,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,632,008.90. The trade was a 20.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director George J. Morrow sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.37, for a total transaction of $2,150,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 7,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,013,339.16. This trade represents a 67.97% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,966 shares of company stock worth $8,625,166. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ: NBIX) is a biopharmaceutical company based in San Diego, California, focused on developing treatments for neurological, endocrine and neuropsychiatric disorders. Since its founding in 1992, the company has pursued a research‐driven strategy aimed at addressing unmet medical needs in movement disorders, reproductive health and central nervous system conditions. Neurocrine’s operations encompass drug discovery, clinical development and commercialization activities.

The company’s lead marketed product, Ingrezza™ (valbenazine), is indicated for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia, a movement disorder associated with long-term antipsychotic use.

